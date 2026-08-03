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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC launches coconut shredding unit to tackle drain choking, promote waste recycling

Jammu MC launches coconut shredding unit to tackle drain choking, promote waste recycling

Will collect discarded coconut shells directly from vendors across Jammu city

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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With discarded coconut shells frequently clogging drains and sewer networks, the Jammu Municipal Corporation has launched a coconut shredding unit here to convert discarded coconut shells into eco-friendly cocopeat, an official said on Sunday.
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Under the new initiative, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will collect discarded coconut shells directly from vendors across Jammu city and transport them to the unit at Bhagwati Nagar.

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The shells will be scientifically processed into cocopeat, an eco-friendly growing medium widely used in horticulture, landscaping, and composting, the official said.

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JMC commissioner Devansh Yadav, who inaugurated the facility on Saturday, said all coconut vendors will be provided with special identification stickers.

"These stickers will help municipal collection vehicles easily identify registered vendors and ensure the regular collection of discarded coconut shells," he said, adding the initiative will not only prevent drain blockages and reduce waterlogging during the rainy season but also convert waste into a valuable resource.

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The Commissioner also urged citizens and vendors to actively support the initiative by disposing of coconut shells responsibly and cooperating with the municipal collection system to help keep Jammu clean and free from drainage obstructions.

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