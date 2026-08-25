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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC seals 46 shops in prime market place for 4-year rent default

Jammu MC seals 46 shops in prime market place for 4-year rent default

A JMC team pasted notices and put locks and seals on the shops after they failed to clear their outstanding dues despite repeated notices, including a final notice

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Jammu Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sealed 46 shops at the vegetable market in Indira Chowk for failing to pay rent for more than four years, officials said.

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A JMC team pasted notices and put locks and seals on the shops after they failed to clear their outstanding dues despite repeated notices, including a final notice, they said.

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The shopowners subsequently approached Deputy Commissioner (North), JMC, Sanjay Badyal, and assured the corporation that they would pay the rent regularly for the allotted shops, following which the sealing was lifted.

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"The 46 allottees of the open spaces at Indira Chowk had not been paying rent for more than four years, Badyal told reporters here.

Due to non-payment of rent, sealing action was carried out on the directions of the municipal commissioner, he said.

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Later, a delegation of affected shopowners submitted a written request offering to clear the rent dues and pay some amount in advance.

After considering their request, the corporation decided to lift the sealing, subject to the payment of the outstanding rent and compliance with the agreed terms, Badyal said.

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