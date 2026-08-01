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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu MC to build 1,000 rainwater harvesting structures in schools

Jammu MC to build 1,000 rainwater harvesting structures in schools

In line with the nationwide ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav lays the foundation stone for a rooftop rainwater harvesting structure at Government High School, Gandhi Nagar.
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In line with the nationwide ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday launched the campaign by laying the foundation stone for a rooftop rainwater harvesting structure at Government High School, Gandhi Nagar.

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The initiative was inaugurated by JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Yadav highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting as a sustainable measure for water conservation and groundwater recharge. He said rainwater falling on school rooftops, which is otherwise lost through drains and nallahs, will now be channelled through specially designed pipelines to replenish the groundwater table.

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The Commissioner announced that over 1,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting structures would be developed in schools under the campaign. He added that similar structures would also be installed in government buildings, while rainwater harvesting would be made mandatory for all new building permissions issued by the JMC.

Students and teachers were sensitised to the importance of water conservation and the role of rainwater harvesting in ensuring a sustainable future. Dr Yadav interacted with the students, encouraged them to become ambassadors of water conservation and distributed sweets among them.

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On the occasion, participants took a pledge to conserve water and actively support the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, reaffirming their commitment to protecting water resources for future generations.

The month-long campaign will feature awareness programmes, community outreach activities and promotion of rainwater harvesting practices across Jammu city to strengthen public participation in building a water-secure future.

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