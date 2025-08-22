Jammu MC to provide relief items to Kishtwar cloudburst victims

To provide relief to the Kishtwar tragedy victims who witnessed a cloudburst recently, a team from Jammu Municipal Corporation will deliver essential items and support the families.

The MC announced the relief measures during a donation drive in Jammu to encourage sustainability, recycling and social welfare in the city.

The event witnessed participation from all officials of the MC, who brought household items including clothes, shoes, blankets, books, toys and other essentials to contribute to the noble cause.

“The event aimed to instil a sense of responsibility among citizens towards reducing waste and reusing usable materials, instead of discarding those irresponsibly in drains and rivers, which leads to pollution and environmental degradation. The initiative also emphasised the importance of recycling to build a cleaner and greener Jammu,” an official statement read.

The MC announced a special relief measure for the victims of the tragic incident that recently occurred in Chositi in Kishtwar. “A dedicated team will soon be dispatched to the affected area to deliver essential items and support the families in need,” the statement read.

MC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said that such donation drives reflect the collective responsibility of citizens and civic authorities to ensure that usable items do not go to waste. Through RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres established at ward levels, local residents can now donate items easily, ensuring that they reach those who truly need those.”

He further announced that in the coming days, Jammu MC, in collaboration with the district administration, will organise similar donation campaigns across various departments to encourage wider participation from government employees and the public. “These initiatives will also help in spreading awareness about responsible waste management practices throughout the city,” he said.

The Commissioner appealed to the residents of Jammu to come forward and contribute generously through the RRR centres set up in their wards. “Together, with the active participation of every resident, we can transform Jammu into a city that is not only clean and green but also compassionate and socially responsible,” Yadav added.