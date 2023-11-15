Jammu MC’s term comes to end, Manoj Sinha says elections after delimitation of wards

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 14

Amid din by opposition parties to hold the urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the term of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) expired on Tuesday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the polls would be conducted after the completion of delimitation of wards.

“Elections to the ULB will be held after the completion of the delimitation of wards and reservation of wards for the Other Backward Classes. Common public and elected representatives must work in synergy and focus on resource generation,” the L-G said during an event held on the completion of MC’s five-year term.

He attended the felicitation ceremony of the councillors of the Jammu MC, whose tenure ended today.

“Despite delayed implementation of the 73rd and 74th amendments in J&K, the UT administration has ensured basic principles of decentralisation of decision-making and development by transferring more departments and works to elected representatives after August 2019,” the L-G said.

He said the ULBs of J&K were provided with greater financial resources for a strong and accountable self-government and to ensure holistic ecosystem for last-mile access to services.

The L-G said the MC was a symbol of the aspirations of the citizens in the 21st century. “Urban governance inculcates spirit of cooperation among the citizens with the ultimate aim of bringing transformation to the urban development paradigm,” he said. The term of the Srinagar MC ended on November 5 after which the opposition parties had said the democracy was being taken away from the residents of the UT. The councillors of both Jammu and Srinagar MCs have been stripped of their powers and perks. The term of most of the municipal councils and committees in J&K will end by this month-end.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress, said not holding the Assembly polls and deferring the ULB and panchayat elections was “a silent murder of democracy”. “The people are suffering due to the autocratic style of the bureaucratic regime passing arbitrary orders,” he added.

