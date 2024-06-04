Jammu mishap: FIR filed against driver, conductor

PTI

Jammu, June 3

The authorities have registered an FIR against the driver and conductor of a mini-bus that overturned due to speeding in Jammu district, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 16 others.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday when the mini-bus, travelling from Akhnoor to Naryana, overturned at Kaleeth in the Khour subdivision, officials reported.

The FIR charges the driver and conductor with over-speeding and reckless driving.

District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced financial relief for the families of the deceased and confirmed legal action against the driver and conductor.

The injured passengers are currently receiving medical care at sub-district hospital Akhnoor.

