Jammu mishap: FIR filed against driver, conductor

Jammu, June 3
The authorities have registered an FIR against the driver and conductor of a mini-bus that overturned due to speeding in Jammu district, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 16 others.
The tragic accident occurred on Sunday when the mini-bus, travelling from Akhnoor to Naryana, overturned at Kaleeth in the Khour subdivision, officials reported.
The FIR charges the driver and conductor with over-speeding and reckless driving.
District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced financial relief for the families of the deceased and confirmed legal action against the driver and conductor.
The injured passengers are currently receiving medical care at sub-district hospital Akhnoor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh