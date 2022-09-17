Jammu Municipal Corporation official suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’

Jammu, September 16
The Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday suspended an enforcement official for alleged dereliction of duty after illegal constructions and violations of building bye-laws was noticed in the city, officials said.
MC Commissioner Rahul Yadav took serious note of the complaints received about “illegal constructions and violations” of bye-laws in different wards of Nanak Nagar and conducted a surprise inspection of the area, they said.
He immediately ordered the suspension of the enforcement inspector of the Nanak Nagar area for dereliction of duty and ordered for a detailed inquiry in the matter, officials said.
A senior official of the Municipal Corporation said notices had been served to owners and occupants of all buildings which were under construction or repairment for violating set norms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...