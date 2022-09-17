Jammu Municipal Corporation official suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’

PTI

Jammu, September 16

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday suspended an enforcement official for alleged dereliction of duty after illegal constructions and violations of building bye-laws was noticed in the city, officials said.

MC Commissioner Rahul Yadav took serious note of the complaints received about “illegal constructions and violations” of bye-laws in different wards of Nanak Nagar and conducted a surprise inspection of the area, they said.

He immediately ordered the suspension of the enforcement inspector of the Nanak Nagar area for dereliction of duty and ordered for a detailed inquiry in the matter, officials said.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation said notices had been served to owners and occupants of all buildings which were under construction or repairment for violating set norms.