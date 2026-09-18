Jammu NIA court issues NBW against Pak-based LeT commander Saifullah

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt, an accused in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack case, for allegedly providing weapons and logistical support to militants operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA moved an application before the court seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against the absconding accused, who has been declared a designated terrorist.

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According to the agency, the case originated from the arrest of a suspect during a naka checking operation at Gujar Tent, Pandach, in Ganderbal district by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the search, police allegedly recovered a Chinese grenade and 15 live rounds of ammunition from the accused.

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The arrested individual was identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, a resident of Fazal Haq Colony, Batpora, Srinagar. As he failed to provide a lawful explanation for possessing the arms and ammunition, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act at Zakoora police station.

During the investigation, the NIA alleged that Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt, a resident of Changa Manga in Kasur district of Pakistan, was actively coordinating terrorist activities from across the border and supplying weapons, funds and operational directions to militants in Kashmir.

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The agency told the court that Jatt’s Telegram identities were retrieved from a Pakistani terrorist arrested in the case and had allegedly been used for communication with militants operating in the Valley. The NIA further alleged that he had instructed terrorists to target security forces, civilians and government establishments.

According to the investigation, Jatt had operated as a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander in Kulgam district between 2005 and 2007 before exfiltrating to Pakistan.

Seeking further proceedings in the case, the NIA requested the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

Allowing the plea, the court observed that the accused remained at large and that the investigating agency had been unable to secure his appearance through ordinary means. It consequently issued a general non-bailable warrant of arrest against Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt.

The warrant has been forwarded to the SSP, Kulgam, as the accused’s last known address is stated to be in Yamrach village of the district. The warrant is to be executed in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure through the NIA.