Jammu observes bandh amid row over Sarore toll

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 26

A shutdown was on Saturday observed in many parts of Jammu against the administration for not doing away with the toll tax at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district. Protesters have been opposing the toll tax as the traffic has been diverted since a bridge got damaged due to rains recently.

Traders, political parties support protest The bandh call was given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries and supported by Congress, NC and PDP.

The protesters also opposed installation of smart electricity meters.

The bandh affected the normal life in the region. Protests and rallies were also held in support of Yuva Rajput Sabha members who have been arrested for stone-pelting at the Sarore toll plaza and blocking the highway on Monday.

Arun Gupta, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, said that the business community, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, and transporters supported the bandh call.

Most of the shops were closed in major commercial areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur district. Chemist shops and fruit-vegetable vendors continued to operate so that common people do not face inconvenience.

Gupta said the administration should hold talks with all the stakeholders.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress, said the complete bandh in different parts of Jammu province reflected people’s anger against the Centre and the UT. NC’s Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said, “The people are anxiously waiting for the elections to teach the saffron party a lesson.”

