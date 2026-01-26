Jammu on high alert ahead of R-Day

Security has been stepped up across the Union Territory ahead of Republic Day celebrations, with heightened arrangements in Jammu, where the main event will be held on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the Tricolour at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu city. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also attend the main event, marking the 77th Republic Day.

A comprehensive security cover has been put in place around the stadium and at district-level venues across the Jammu region, including hilly areas, to ensure incident-free celebrations.

Barricades have been installed near the main venue, with gates closed and guarded by a strong deployment of police and paramilitary forces. Security personnel have taken control of strategic locations and nearby buildings to maintain close surveillance on public movement.

Officials said that security review meetings have been held continuously over the past several days to ensure foolproof security arrangements across the Union Territory.

Intelligence agencies are coordinating closely with the police and the Army, particularly in the upper reaches of the Jammu region, where Pakistani terrorists are believed to have infiltrated in recent years and are hiding in forested areas.

Search operations are being conducted daily in various parts of the Jammu region following a recent encounter in Kathua on January 23, in which one terrorist was killed. While the Pakistani terrorist was neutralised, two of his associates are believed to be hiding in the Billawar area of the district.

Security forces also came into contact with a group of militants in the forest area of Kishtwar last week, in which a soldier was killed in action. The group remains at large.

Despite inclement weather affecting some operations, officials said no stone was being left unturned. Village Defence Guards (VDGs), regarded as the first line of defence in remote areas, are also conducting joint patrols with the police.