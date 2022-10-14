Jammu: Order on registration of voters withdrawn

Jammu, October 13

The Jammu administration has withdrawn its earlier order authorising tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters. Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP. “The order stands withdrawn,” a senior official said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa issued the order on electoral rolls after taking a note of some eligible voters facing hardships in registration as voters due to non-availability of required documents.

CPM leader and PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami questioned the issuance of such an order. “Firstly, it is surprising that such an unwarranted order was issued. If the order is revoked, a copy should be immediately shared with the public,” the leader said. — PTI