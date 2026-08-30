Jammu pensioners raise concerns over wellness centre infrastructure

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In a statement, CGPWA general secretary KB Jandial appealed to the Union and UT health authorities to take note of the emerging situation following the joining of a large number of UT pensioners (retired after October 2019). He said CGPWA president Kuldeep Khoda has already met J&K Health Minister Sakeena Itoo and apprised her of the problems faced by pensioners, including inadequate infrastructure at CGHS facilities.

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Jandial also urged the authorities to establish 10 more wellness centres in different districts of J&K by providing accommodation in government medical colleges and district hospitals.