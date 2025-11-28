DT
Jammu police arrest 19-yr-old in terror case

Jammu police arrest 19-yr-old in terror case

Was allegedly planning to execute a terror attack

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
A 19-year-old youth who has emerged as a key suspect in a terror-related case in Jammu was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused had been radicalised online by a member of the terror module based in Pakistan and was allegedly planning to execute a terror attack, an official spokesperson said.

The teenager, originally a resident of Reasi district, presently resided in the Bathindi area of Jammu was held in connection with an FIR registered under Section 113(3) (terrorist activity) of the BNS at Bahu Fort police station.

“It has come to light that the youth was in contact, through mobile phone, with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries,” the spokesperson said. The suspect’s digital devices have been seized, and are being analysed. Detailed questioning of the accused is underway.

