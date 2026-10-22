Jammu police recover 804 gm heroin, 1.11 kg opium in Arnia sector

Jammu Police have recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kg of opium from the Talhar area of Arnia, allegedly smuggled into Indian territory from Pakistan using a drone.

The case originated on October 20, when RS Pura Police Station received information that Sunny Kumar, 26, a resident of Kotli Mirdian in Suchetgarh tehsil of Jammu district, was allegedly consuming narcotics near his village. An FIR was subsequently registered under Sections 8, 18, 21, 22 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation was initiated.

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During the investigation and subsequent questioning, Kumar’s alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to a drone-dropping incident came to light, police said.

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Acting on the leads, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of RS Pura pursued the investigation and recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kg of opium from the Talhar area of Arnia sector, according to a police statement.

Preliminary investigation has indicated a cross-border nexus involving the use of drones to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory. Police are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the module to identify the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and other individuals involved in the network.

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Further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain of the alleged trafficking network and identify all those involved, the statement added.