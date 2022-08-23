Jammu: Protesters block highway after student's death

PTI

Jammu: Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district after a college student from J&K was found dead in Ludhiana. The protesters later dispersed when police and administration officials pacified them and assured them of fair and speedy probe. pti

Speeding car enters railway station; 1 killed, 6 injured

Jammu: A speeding car barged into the railway station premises, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons. SSP Arif said an FIR had been registered and further investigation was underway. pti

131 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K on Monday recorded 131 fresh Covid cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,76,175. The active cases in the UT are 2,293. So far, 4,69,103 people have recovered. Ladakh reported eight fresh cases. Its caseload has reached 29,151.