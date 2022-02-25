Jammu: Protesting staff seek regular jobs

Jammu, February 24
More than 21,000 daily-wage employees of the Jal Shakti Department (formerly PHE Department) went on a 72-hour strike in the Jammu division from today, impacting the water supply in some areas.
They are demanding regular jobs and release of pending salaries. They had held a protest near the residence of Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh recently.
Deepak Gupta, president, All J&K PHE, ITI-Trained and CP Workers’ Association, said the state administration did not reach out to the daily-wagers after they announced 72-hour “Kaam choro hartal”.
“The strike has been called in all 10 districts of the Jammu division. Some daily-wagers have been working with the department for three decades. Their salaries have been held up for months,” Gupta said, adding “a daily-wager gets only Rs 225 a day, which is insufficient to run a family”.
Opposition parties have already supported the daily-wagers and attacked the J&K administration led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the strike by employees was a sign of “failure” of the BJP government at the Centre and the UT administration. —
