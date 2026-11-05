Jammu Railway Division activates 24-hour control rooms for Diwali, Chhath Puja rush

Additional ticket-checking staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP) teams, and Scouts and Guides have been deployed at all major railway stations in the division, particularly Jammu Tawi Railway Station, to manage crowds and guide passengers on platforms.

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An official said round-the-clock surveillance was being maintained through CCTV cameras installed at entry and exit gates, platforms, foot overbridges, circulating areas and waiting halls. Officers of various departments were also issuing necessary instructions to their respective staff from time to time to ensure effective coordination.

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To prevent long queues at ticket counters, additional booking counters have been opened at railway stations, while ATVM facilitators have been deployed to assist passengers in using Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

Passengers are also being encouraged to use UTS mobile ticketing services and the newly introduced RailOne App for booking tickets.

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“The Railways has particularly appealed to passengers to make maximum use of the RailOne App during the festive season to avoid long queues at ticket counters and the inconvenience of arranging loose change. This will also help promote digital transactions in rail travel,” the official said.

He added that 24-hour war rooms and emergency control rooms had been activated at major railway stations to ensure uninterrupted train operations during the festive period.

These control rooms are monitoring activities in real time through close coordination among the Commercial, Operating, Security, Signal and Telecom, Engineering, Electrical, Carriage and Wagon, and Medical departments.

For passenger convenience, the smooth functioning of escalators and lifts has been ensured at railway stations. Train and platform information is also being regularly disseminated through public announcement systems at major stations.

The Medical Department has made adequate arrangements for doctors, first-aid kits and wheelchairs to deal with medical emergencies and assist passengers whenever required.

The Jammu Railway Division has also appealed to passengers not to carry inflammable materials or firecrackers while travelling, warning that doing so is a punishable offence and poses a serious threat to the safety of fellow passengers.