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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu railway division set to raise solar power capacity to 2.55 MW

Jammu railway division set to raise solar power capacity to 2.55 MW

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Solar panels at Northern Railway’s Jammu Division.
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Taking a step towards environmental protection and self-reliance, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has achieved a major milestone in the field of solar energy.

Solar power plants are being rapidly expanded to energise various stations and railway premises of the division with clean, green and modern energy.

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At present, solar plants with a total capacity of 1,745 KWp (1.745 MW) are successfully generating electricity at five major depots of the Jammu Division. These include the platforms of Jammu station, the booking office, and the parcel house to the huge 1 MW plant installed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station, where the energy needs of the Railways are being met by sunlight.

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“Taking this journey of solar energy forward, 18 new solar plants with a capacity of 808 KWp are now being installed in the division. After commissioning of these new plants, the total solar power capacity of Jammu Division will increase to 2,553 KWp (2.55 MW),” an official said.

Giving information in this regard, Vishal Rathi, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, said, “Work on the new plant of 450 KWp capacity at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra has been started by M/s Sankalp Realmart Pvt Ltd from September 12, which will be completed by December. Along with this, work on 13 plants of 358 KWp capacity at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur station will also start soon.” He informed that there would be a reduction of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to planting thousands of trees. This will realise the dream of clean air and a green Railways.

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Vivek Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, said, “Our goal is not just to operate trains but to take Indian Railways towards a clean, green and sustainable future. Every station of Jammu Division will be illuminated with solar energy in the coming times, and we will fulfil our responsibility towards the environment with full dedication.”

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