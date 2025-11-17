DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu railway station on alert; Police in Poonch announce reward for info on terrorists

Jammu railway station on alert; Police in Poonch announce reward for info on terrorists

Checking was part of heightened security measures after eight people, including several doctors, were arrested for planning major attacks in the country

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:14 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Security has been intensified at the Jammu railway station following the recent busting of a white-collar terror module, while police in Poonch have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the presence of terrorists in the border district.

Advertisement

Police and paramilitary personnel conducted surprise frisking and checking of luggage of all incoming and outgoing passengers at the Jammu railway station on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Advertisement

They said the checking was part of heightened security measures after eight people, including several doctors, were arrested for planning major attacks in the country.

Advertisement

In a significant public-safety initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in the fight against terrorism, police in Poonch have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any “credible, specific, and actionable” information regarding the presence or movement of terrorists or their associates in any part of the district.

Police assured that the identity of informers would be kept absolutely confidential to ensure their safety. They urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly share information, especially regarding individuals providing food, shelter, logistics, transport, safe houses, or communication support to terrorists.

Advertisement

The police also asked people to report anyone passing information regarding the movement of security forces, facilitating finances, recruitment, networking, or coordination for terrorist activities.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts