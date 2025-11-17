Jammu railway station on alert; Police in Poonch announce reward for info on terrorists

Security has been intensified at the Jammu railway station following the recent busting of a white-collar terror module, while police in Poonch have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the presence of terrorists in the border district.

Police and paramilitary personnel conducted surprise frisking and checking of luggage of all incoming and outgoing passengers at the Jammu railway station on Monday afternoon, officials said.

They said the checking was part of heightened security measures after eight people, including several doctors, were arrested for planning major attacks in the country.

In a significant public-safety initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in the fight against terrorism, police in Poonch have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any “credible, specific, and actionable” information regarding the presence or movement of terrorists or their associates in any part of the district.

Police assured that the identity of informers would be kept absolutely confidential to ensure their safety. They urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly share information, especially regarding individuals providing food, shelter, logistics, transport, safe houses, or communication support to terrorists.

The police also asked people to report anyone passing information regarding the movement of security forces, facilitating finances, recruitment, networking, or coordination for terrorist activities.