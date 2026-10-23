Jammu receiving special attention in development agenda: NC

His statement comes ahead of the Darbar Move, scheduled for November 2, when the Civil Secretariat will shift from Srinagar to Jammu.

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Gupta said the elected government was committed to inclusive development, ensuring that the needs of Jammu city, border areas, villages, far-flung regions and economically disadvantaged families received due attention. He emphasised that the success of development initiatives should be measured by improvements in public services, timely completion of projects and tangible benefits reaching ordinary citizens.

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Highlighting key projects and initiatives undertaken by the Omar Abdullah-led government, Gupta said road improvement, rural connectivity and the restoration of damaged infrastructure had been prioritised. He added that more than 300 roads were being targeted for improvement under the NABARD scheme. He also stressed the importance of augmenting water supply and strengthening sewerage infrastructure to meet the needs of Jammu's growing population.

“Projects taken up in August 2026 included a water-supply augmentation scheme worth Rs 124.19 crore for Udhampur and a used-water management project worth Rs 16.33 crore for Reasi. The upgraded Residency Road–High Street corridor in Jammu, costing Rs 9.18 crore, is another example of urban infrastructure improvement. Water-supply schemes worth Rs 13.5 crore for Sidhra and Ragoora, along with a Rs 6.5-crore scheme for the Barani areas, are also significant initiatives,” Gupta said.

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He further said the government was working to improve school infrastructure, introduce smart classrooms, expand vocational education and promote skill development to strengthen educational opportunities for young people.

Referring to Mission YUVA, Gupta said the initiative aimed to promote approximately 1.37 lakh enterprises and generate 4.25 lakh employment opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir over five years.

Gupta also said the government was developing infrastructure to improve connectivity to Jammu's religious tourism destinations and heritage sites, adding that such initiatives would help promote tourism and support local economic activity.