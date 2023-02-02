Jammu residents protest against eviction drive

Jammu, February 1
Locals in Bathindi and Sunjuwan area in Jammu held a protest today even as the deadline for eviction of land from encroachers ended yesterday.
Hundreds of locals led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Safeer Ahmed Choudhary raised slogans against the government and demanded that the administration should not evict poor people who have a small piece of land with them.
“The government should have provided land to the poor people. Instead, it has started taking it back from them. We will continue the protest in the coming days till the locals in the area are assured that their land will not be taken away,” said Choudhary.
Many protesters with the Tricolour in their hands were seen during the demonstration.
While the deadline for eviction of encroached land ended on January 31, the administration will continue the drive across the UT until all the land under encroachment is retrieved.
