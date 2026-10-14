Jammu residents struggle to clear homes buried in sludge

As a result, over two dozen localities lie inundated, while landslides and mudflows triggered by the intense rainfall have choked roads and drains at several places.

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Residents in low-lying areas have been removing thick layers of mud, slush and debris from their houses for the past two days, alleging that inadequate drainage facilities, coupled with clogged drains and damaged embankments, have repeatedly led to flooding -- despite assurances from authorities.

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In Jammu's Dream City locality, Sunita Devi, her sister Nirmala and other family members, have been struggling to clean their residence after floodwaters from an adjoining drain brought in mud and debris, damaging refrigerators, sofas, beds and other household articles.

"We have been cleaning our house for the past two days. Almost all household items have been damaged due to mud and slush," Sunita said.

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Recounting the ordeal, she claimed they had contacted police for assistance, but they were of no help, and urged the family to contact other emergency services. "Everyone we called directed us elsewhere. Who are we supposed to turn to in such a situation?" Sunita wondered.

Her sister Nirmala alleged that the adjoining drain had not been cleaned since last year and its retaining wall had broken, allowing mud and debris to inundate the locality.

"The government collects taxes from us, but where does the money go? Will the authorities wake up only after someone loses their life?" she said.

Nirmala said the family had spent a significant sum this year on various repairs and other expenses, and would now have to cough up more money to make their home habitable again.

"We faced a very similar situation last year. Nothing has changed. Who is helping us? The MLA came and left without properly inspecting the situation," Nirmala claimed.

She also questioned the maintenance of drains, saying residents had to pay labourers from their own pockets to get them cleared so that stormwater could flow out.

In Jawahar Nagar, Bharati and his son Ishu have been cleaning their house after floodwaters from the nearby nallah inundated their first floor, damaging household goods worth lakhs.

"The floods have become an annual feature. Despite assurances by the MLA and Jammu Municipal Corporation, nothing has been done to raise the embankment. Surveys have been conducted, but there has been little progress on the ground," Bharati said.

He alleged that the repeated flooding is weakening the foundation of his house and called for strengthening drainage channels and embankments to protect residents living along water bodies.

Significant waterlogging following the downpour was reported from Tawi, Roop Nagar, Upper Roop Nagar, Amit Nagar, Gumpal, Pukhoo, Bantalab, Talab Tillo, Rajinder Nagar, Pirkho, Hazuri Nagar, Colonel Colony, Bhawani Nagar, Nai Basti, Dream City, Gorkha Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Udhaywala, Muthi and Lower Roop Nagar, and other localities.

In Amit Nagar, Roopnagar and Muthi, vehicles were reportedly swept away by flash floods, while damaged roads and waterlogged lanes disrupted movement.

Residents said incomplete drainage works and inadequate stormwater channels have exacerbated the situation, bringing floodwaters into homes. They urged the administration to complete pending drainage works, strengthen vulnerable embankments and repair damaged roads.

The latest flooding has also revived concerns over the lack of lasting repairs following the devastating rainfall of August 26, 2025. Residents said damaged roads, incomplete drains and half-measures on the ground have caused persistent troubles during heavy rainfall.

Preliminary assessments by the administration and concerned agencies indicate damages exceeding Rs 10 crore to roads, lanes and other infrastructure in the city. The estimate could rise after a detailed assessment.

Several roads have developed potholes or suffered erosion, while water supply pipelines and electricity infrastructure have also been affected in some areas, officials said.

The Public Works Department is expected to assess the damage and prepare repair proposals, while municipal teams have begun removing accumulated silt and debris from affected localities, they said.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has launched a cleaning drive -- deploying health, sanitation and transport department personnel to clear drains, lanes and roads in affected localities.

The drive covers Nank Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Digiana, Talab Tillo, Bantalab Nagar, Muthi and other areas. Municipal teams are using heavy machinery to remove accumulated mud and debris, with dozens of tipper trucks engaged in transporting the waste, officials said.

Health Officer Dr Shahid Hussain said the heavy rainfall has left several localities covered in mud and wastewater, prompting deployment of sanitation workers and machinery.