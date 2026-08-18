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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu RPF rescues 34 missing kids this year

Jammu RPF rescues 34 missing kids this year

Were rescued from various railway stations and trains under the special campaign “Nanhe Farishte”

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Jammu Division has rescued 34 missing children and reunited them with their families in 2026, according to an official statement.

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The statement said the children were rescued from various railway stations and trains under the special campaign “Nanhe Farishte”, an initiative of the Indian Railways and the RPF aimed at protecting children who are lost, separated from their families or have run away.

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Of the 34 children rescued, 24 were boys and 10 were girls.

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The RPF said that after being rescued, the children were provided immediate care, safety and food before being produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as per the prescribed procedure.

Following completion of the legal process and verification of their identities by the CWC, all 34 children were handed over to their parents or guardians, the statement said.

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Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, appreciated the efforts of RPF personnel involved in the campaign.

“The work done by the RPF personnel of Jammu Division under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ campaign is highly commendable,” he said, adding that the safety of passengers, particularly children and women, remained a priority for the Railways.

Kumar said the Railways would continue to strengthen such campaigns to ensure that no child remains unsafe on railway premises.

The Railways said the campaign also helps protect vulnerable children from traffickers, criminals and other risks.

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