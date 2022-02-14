Jammu schools reopen in phases from today

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 13

J&K has ordered reopening of all schools in Jammu’s summer zone (non-mountainous areas) in a phased manner beginning Monday when Classes IX to XII will see offline teaching. The other classes of the same zone will reopen from February 21 and those in the winter zone (hilly areas) from February 28. The students of 15-17 age group have been asked to carry vaccination certificates.

The winter zone (hilly areas) schools will commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28. Coaching centres have also been allowed. 440 new cases J&K on Sunday recorded 440 fresh Covid cases and one death. The caseload has reached 4,50,771 and death toll 4,745. Ladakh saw 61 new cases.

The J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) has also announced lifting of the night curfew after almost six months. Indoor gatherings have been allowed at 50% capacity against the previous 25%. Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools have been permitted at 25% of the authorised capacity.

“Heads must ensure vaccination of every student above 15 years of age in their respective institutions. The vaccination adherence shall be ensured in coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education,” states the order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

The winter zone schools will commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28.

All universities, colleges, polytechnic among others will also commence routine offline teaching from tomorrow. The government also permitted coaching centres for civil services, engineering, NEET among others to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated.

Most of the schools in Kashmir are closed since August 2019 when the government abrogated Article 370. The schools opened for sometime in March 2020 after which they were shut again due to Covid.