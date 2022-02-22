Jammu: Seeking regular jobs, daily wagers lathicharged

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 21

A massive demonstration was held against the government near the house of Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, in Jammu today after which the police baton-charged to disperse them.

The workers, who assembled under the banner of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Employee’s United Front, moved towards Singh’s Gandhi Nagar residence, raising slogans against the minister, administration and the BJP for not regularising their services.

A daily wager in the Jal Shakti Department, Ramesh Kumar, said, “The BJP government has failed in all aspects, especially in J&K. It is the ruling government that has to take the blame for discrepancies in system.”

The protesters said they had been getting only Rs 225 as daily wage and it had become difficult to make both ends meet. They claimed that they were going to meet Jitendra Singh to give him a memorandum.

Over 21,000 daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department are set to go on a 72-hour strike from February 24.

Deepak Gupta, president of the All J&K PHE, ITI-Trained and CP Workers' Association, said, “There are only 10% permanent employees and the rest are daily wagers. The 72-hour strike will definitely impact water supply in the Jammu division, but we are left with no option to make our voices heard.”

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had failed to pay even regular wages. He said the government should frame regularisation policy immediately.

It’s BJP failure: Cong