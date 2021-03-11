Jammu sees season's hottest day as mercury hits 43.5°C

Jammu: Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season so far with the mercury touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the heatwave intensified, engulfing most parts of J&K. The maximum temperature in Jammu was 6.6° Celsius above season’s average, forcing people to stay indoors. PTI
Army rescues over 100 civilians trapped in Kishtwar
Jammu: The Army on Saturday said over 100 civilians trapped at Chisoti village in Machail area of Kishtwar due to the washing away of a footbridge were rescued. Work is in progress to construct a new bridge, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation
Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies
Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI
Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar