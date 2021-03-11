Jammu sees season's hottest day as mercury hits 43.5°C

PTI

Jammu: Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season so far with the mercury touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the heatwave intensified, engulfing most parts of J&K. The maximum temperature in Jammu was 6.6° Celsius above season’s average, forcing people to stay indoors. PTI

Army rescues over 100 civilians trapped in Kishtwar

Jammu: The Army on Saturday said over 100 civilians trapped at Chisoti village in Machail area of Kishtwar due to the washing away of a footbridge were rescued. Work is in progress to construct a new bridge, it added.