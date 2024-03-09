Jammu shops fined Rs 40,000 for selling poor quality meat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 8

A fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on shopowners selling substandard meat in Jammu city by the Municipal Corporation.

On the directions of JMC Commissioner Rahul Yadav, Municipal Veterinary Officer Divya Sharma along with team of doctors deputed by Sheep Husbandry Department conducted surprise meat inspection drives on March 6 and 7 in different areas of the city to ensure the sale of wholesome, good quality meat and meat byproducts to the consumers.

The surprise drive was held at Talab Tillo Camp, Bohri, Muthi Camp, Bantalab, Paloura, Janipur, Amphalla, CPO chowk, Narwal, Gandhi Nagar and Gangyal, Satwari.

“During the two day extensive drive, various meat shops, chicken shops and fish sellers were inspected and about 20 kg of substandard meat was seized and later on disposed off properly. Also, a fine to the tune of Rs 40,000 was imposed on the meat sellers for selling unstamped, unhygienic and substandard meat,” an official said.

Notices have been served to various meat shop owners to install the black colour glasses in front of their shops and restrain open display of mutton and chicken. Meat and chicken shop owners were also instructed to keep separate bins to collect the daily waste generated on account of inedible meat and chicken parts for further proper disposal through JMC vehicles.

Municipal Veterinary Officer also sensitised the shopkeepers dealing with meat and chicken products to maintain hygienic environment in and around their shops and adhere with the various provisions of Food Safety Act, 2006, Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and other directions and guidelines issued by the JMC from time to time so that good quality hygienic meat shall reach to the consumers.

