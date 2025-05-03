Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked by mudslide amidst heavy rains

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Friday in Ramban district due to persistent heavy rainfall in the region, triggering a significant mudslide.

According to a police official, the highway was shut down for vehicular traffic from both Srinagar and Jammu following a substantial mudslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban. “Commuters are strongly advised against traveling on the highway until the debris is cleared and the road is deemed safe. They should also verify the traffic status before commencing their journey,” the official stated.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) promptly initiated efforts to clear the accumulated debris; however, the highway remained closed until late in the evening.

This disruption follows recent massive cloudbursts in the Ramban district on April 20, which resulted in severe flash floods and landslides at numerous locations. Tragically, three individuals, including two children, lost their lives in the natural disaster. Scores of residential properties suffered destruction, and the Jammu-Srinagar Highway sustained extensive damage.

In a related development on Friday, the district administration issued a public alert, urging local residents to refrain from unnecessary travel during the adverse weather conditions. The administration also directed the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Local Bodies, Health and Medical Education Department, and the Jal Shakti Department to make the necessary logistical arrangements for debris removal and associated tasks.

The Ramban administration had previously faced criticism for allegedly not providing adequate assistance to locals in the aftermath of the earlier flash floods. During Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s visit to assess the damage in the district, local residents reportedly staged protests against Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, a three-day assessment drive to evaluate the losses caused by the flash floods concluded on Thursday across Ramban. Assessment supervisory officers, collaborating with relevant line departments, conducted the drive across all 49 patwar halqas. The objective was to comprehensively evaluate damages to agriculture, horticulture, livestock, private and commercial properties, public infrastructure, and essential utilities.

Dedicated teams were deployed to conduct on-the-ground assessments, organise community camps, and engage directly with affected residents. Senior officers, including Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs), actively supervised the operations within their respective jurisdictions to ensure transparency and efficiency in the data collection process.

To guarantee accurate and thorough reporting, designated officers remained overnight in their assigned halqas. The assessment process was carried out in close coordination with local communities and concerned departments to gather reliable data crucial for formulating effective relief and restoration strategies.

An official confirmed that detailed reports are currently being compiled and will be submitted to the district administration for further action. This includes the development of appropriate relief measures and comprehensive restoration plans for the areas impacted by the recent natural calamities.