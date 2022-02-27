Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens to one-way traffic

IANS
Srinagar, February 27
After remaining shut due to landslides triggered by rains the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has opened on Sunday afternoon for one-way traffic, officials said.
"Jammu-Srinagar NHW through for one-way traffic, stranded vehicles are being cleared," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy
The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...
PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode
Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...
Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases
The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...