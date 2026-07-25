Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for third day as landslides disrupt traffic

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the only major all-weather road linking Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Thursday following landslides and shooting stone incidents triggered by heavy rainfall.

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The Traffic Police had suspended vehicular movement on Wednesday after multiple landslides were reported in Ramban district. The 250-km highway continued to remain blocked at Deohal Bridge, Samroli and Jakhani in Udhampur district, and Banihal in Ramban district. More than 1,000 vehicles remained stranded at Ramban, Nagrota, Jammu, Udhampur, Lakhanpur and Samba because of the highway closure.

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A Traffic Police official said the highway remained closed due to intermittent landslides and shooting stones at several locations caused by continuous rainfall. “Restoration work is in progress,” the official said.

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The department reiterated its advisory, urging travellers to postpone journeys as fresh landslides and shooting stones remain a possibility owing to the continuing wet weather.

Apart from NH-44, more than a dozen inter-district roads, including the Doda-Kishtwar road, also remained closed due to landslides, mudslides and road erosion. However, the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road remained open despite persistent rainfall.

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Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has forecast continued rainfall across the region until July 31. According to the MeT Department, the current spell of rain over south Kashmir, adjoining areas, the Chenab Valley and parts of the Pir Panjal range is likely to continue intermittently through the day.

Another spell of rain and thundershowers, accompanied by brief but intense showers at isolated places in the Jammu division, is expected between July 25 and 27. A fresh wet spell, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division, has also been forecast from July 28 to 31.

The MeT Department warned of possible flashfloods and landslides in vulnerable areas and advised the public, tourists, travellers and transporters to follow weather advisories and check the latest road status before undertaking any journey.

During the past 24 hours, Udhampur recorded the highest rainfall at 96.5 mm, followed by Batote (84.2 mm), Ramban (69.5 mm) and Bhaderwah (65.7 mm).

Special trains ferries 1,500 stranded people The Northern Railway on Friday operated special trains in the Kashmir valley to ferry more than 1,500 people stranded due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following heavy rains."A special train departed Sangaldan at 1:45 pm, halting at Banihal and Anantnag before reaching Srinagar at 4:40 pm. On its return journey, it left Srinagar at 5 pm, stopped at Banihal and was scheduled to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8:15 pm," a railway official said.Another train was also extended from Sangaldan to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, they said.Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said passenger safety and convenience remained the railways' top priority.