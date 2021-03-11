Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban

IANS
Srinagar, August 15
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Monday.
"Jammu-Srinagar (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria, Mehar, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. Also SSG road blocked at Drass due to cloud brust. However, Mughal road through for vehicular movement," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting Valley with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from the Valley head for rest of the country through this road.
