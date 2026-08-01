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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed as restoration work continues

Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed as restoration work continues

Road stretches damaged by recent landslides and shooting stones, particularly in Ramban district

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed amid restoration work at a landslide-affected area in Anantnag on Friday. ANI
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The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed to traffic on Friday as authorities continued restoration work on stretches damaged by recent landslides and shooting stones, particularly in Ramban district.

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Repair work continued till late evening at Jakheni in Udhampur district and Gangroo in Ramban district, where heavy machinery was deployed to clear debris and restore the road.

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In a traffic advisory, the Traffic Police said, “Restoration work is still in progress on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) between Jakheni (Udhampur district) and Gangroo, Banihal (Ramban district). NH-44 is closed for all types of traffic as per the advisory issued yesterday. Commuters are advised not to travel until the road is declared fit for traffic.”

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However, around 1,600 Amarnath pilgrims travelling in a security-escorted convoy were allowed to proceed at about 2.40 am on Friday, following which the strategic highway was closed for repair work.

The decision to suspend traffic was taken following requests from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). District Magistrates of Udhampur and Ramban issued separate orders permitting restoration work in the interest of the safety of commuters and drivers using the highway.

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The ongoing works also include widening the hill-side carriageway at Ladha and Samroli and removing loose overhanging debris near Kishtwari Pather along the Udhampur-Banihal stretch.

“No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed beyond Nagrota in Jammu towards Srinagar, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Patnitop, etc., and vice versa, or beyond Qazigund towards Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu,” the advisory stated.

However, commuters travelling to Katra, Reasi and Udhampur towns have been advised to carry valid photo identity cards to facilitate smooth movement from Nagrota, it added.

Traffic on NH-44 remained disrupted for three days last week following landslides, shooting stones and road erosion triggered by continuous rainfall. The closure left at least 1,700 trucks and several other vehicles stranded on the strategic all-weather highway.

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