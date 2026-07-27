Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut for 12 hours after landslide

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for over 12 hours on Sunday after a massive landslide blocked the vital road link at Gangroo in Banihal area of Ramban district. It was opened for vehicular traffic late in the evening

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The landslide occurred late on Saturday evening. Although traffic had been moving during the early hours of Sunday, the highway was subsequently closed, and men and heavy machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris.

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A Traffic Police official said, “The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed for vehicular movement as road clearance work is underway at Gangroo, Banihal, to remove debris caused by the massive landslide. Road clearance work is also in progress at Dewal in Udhampur district.”

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The Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until it is declared safe and reopened, citing the possibility of fresh landslides and shooting stones.

Some vehicles stranded near the landslide site were allowed to proceed after a section of the road was cleared of debris.

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Meanwhile, the 19th batch of nearly 4,500 Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early Sunday in a convoy of 166 vehicles under tight security for the Baltal base camp in Kashmir.

In a statement, the government said that in view of repair and maintenance work required on the Pahalgam route following recent rains, the Amarnath Yatra will continue through the Baltal axis.

“Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis. The Yatra shall continue through the Baltal axis, for which adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said.

He appealed to pilgrims and other stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities and follow advisories issued from time to time in the interest of their safety and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has forecast another spell of rain beginning July 27. “A spell of rain and thundershowers is likely at many places from afternoon to evening on July 27, followed by improvement in weather thereafter,” the advisory said.

It added that from July 28 to 31, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in a few districts of the Jammu division during late-night hours. The peak weather activity is expected on July 29 and 30.

Another spell of rain is likely at many places on August 1 and 2, the advisory said.

The Meteorological Centre also warned of the possibility of flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable locations over the next five days. “General public, tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow the advisory,” it said.