Jammu-Srinagar highway shut for second day

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 11

All major roads leading to Kashmir Valley are blocked either due to snow accumulation or landslides.

Traffic flow on the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted even on Monday as the road surface condition at Dalwas was poor. A landslide had occurred in the already congested area of Dalwas in Ramban district on Sunday evening.

A traffic police official informed that the road surface at Dalwas is not traffic worthy and road repairs are going on. “People are advised not to undertake journeys on the highway till the surface is made traffic worthy. Traffic units must be consulted before one undertake journey on tehh highway” the official said.

All the major roads that connect Kashmir with the rest of the country, including Mughal Road, Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag National Highway, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road are shut down due to snow accumulation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar