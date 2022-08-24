Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to shooting stones, landslides

IANS

Srinagar, August 24

The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Wednesday.

"Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement. However, Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the Valley with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.