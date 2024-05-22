Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said. Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work. In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended. However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road. PTI
45-yr-old PoK woman repatriated in Poonch
Poonch/Jammu: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was handed over to Pakistan Army along the LoC in Poonch district on Tuesday, two days after she was detained after she inadvertently crossed to the Indian side, officials said. Naseem Fatma, a native of Sakhi Nath village in Kotli district, was detained late Saturday night from forward village of Pukherni in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said. They said the Army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and the woman was returned to her family. PTI
PC leader booked
Srinagar: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district on Monday, officials said. PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed