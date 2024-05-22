Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic

PTI

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said. Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work. In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended. However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road. PTI

45-yr-old PoK woman repatriated in Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was handed over to Pakistan Army along the LoC in Poonch district on Tuesday, two days after she was detained after she inadvertently crossed to the Indian side, officials said. Naseem Fatma, a native of Sakhi Nath village in Kotli district, was detained late Saturday night from forward village of Pukherni in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said. They said the Army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and the woman was returned to her family. PTI

PC leader booked

Srinagar: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district on Monday, officials said. PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident.

