Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens to traffic

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, October 23

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored early on Monday after remaining suspended for over 24 hours due to road repair work in landslide-hit Dalwas area of Ramban district, officials said.

Authorities also allowed traffic on the Mughal and Sinthan top roads, which were shut after fresh snowfall in high altitude areas, they said.

A traffic department official said the highway was reopened for traffic around 5 am Monday.

Traffic on the highway was suspended on Sunday to facilitate the road construction agency in carrying out the repair work.

The official said the traffic was also restored on THE Mughal road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Shopian district and the Sinthan top road linking Kishtwar in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

