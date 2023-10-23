Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens to traffic

Banihal/Jammu, October 23
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored early on Monday after remaining suspended for over 24 hours due to road repair work in landslide-hit Dalwas area of Ramban district, officials said.
Authorities also allowed traffic on the Mughal and Sinthan top roads, which were shut after fresh snowfall in high altitude areas, they said.
A traffic department official said the highway was reopened for traffic around 5 am Monday.
Traffic on the highway was suspended on Sunday to facilitate the road construction agency in carrying out the repair work.
The official said the traffic was also restored on THE Mughal road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Shopian district and the Sinthan top road linking Kishtwar in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Anantnag.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...
Head constable beaten to death in Punjab's Barnala
Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga
The incident takes place at Nihal Singh Wala
Saddened and disturbed by recent hate crimes against Sikhs, says Indian-origin US mayor
Mayor Ravi S Bhalla’s statement comes days after he opens up...