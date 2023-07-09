Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed due to multiple landslides

Jammu, July 9
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continues to remain closed for the second day for vehicular traffic due to multiple landslides, officials said on Sunday.
"NH-44 is still closed, Mughal road again blocked due to landslide at Ratta Chamb. People are advised not to travel without confirmation from Traffic Control Unit (TCU)...," Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said.
The traffic police further said that the clearance work is in progress.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
