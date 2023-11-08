Jammu-Srinagar National Highway traffic to be suspended for construction work

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 7

The vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Wednesday as construction work would be carried on at the Nashri viaduct in Ramban district.

The traffic police stated that the traffic would not be allowed from Nashri to Navyug tunnel from 12 midnight to 4 am on Wednesday. “No vehicle would be allowed after 9 pm from Qazigund towards Jammu and 10 pm from Udhampur towards Srinagar in view of launching of girders at Nashri viaduct to ensure safety of general travellers,” mentioned an order issued by the J&K traffic police.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) recently completed the construction of the Ramban viaduct, spanning a length of 1.08 km with four lanes. The project, built at a cost of Rs 328 crore, is situatuated on teh Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway.

“This viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazar, facilitating smoooth flow of traffic,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways had written on X recently.

He had stated, “We stand dedicated to providing Jammu and Kashmir with a superlative highway infrastructure. This monumental achievement not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven.”

