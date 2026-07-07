Jammu-Srinagar NH: Lifeline that keeps Amarnath Yatra moving

EVERY year, when lakhs of pilgrims visit Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, one crucial piece of infrastructure quietly shoulders the responsibility of making the pilgrimage possible — the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH).

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Stretching through some of the most challenging Himalayan terrain, the highway passes through the hilly districts of Jammu and Udhampur before entering the mountainous stretches of Ramban and eventually the Kashmir division.

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The NH serves as the primary transport corridor for pilgrims, with escorted convoys travelling along this route. It also connects the devotees to the twin pilgrimage routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

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During this peak travel season, when visitors from across the country arrive in J&K, Kashmir also depends on the highway for the uninterrupted movement of medicines and other essential supplies. However, July and August frequently bring heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and disrupting traffic, particularly in Ramban and Udhampur.

The region’s fragile geology makes the highway vulnerable to landslides, shooting stones and flashfloods. Even short spells of intense rain can lead to road blockades, affecting the movement of both pilgrims and essential goods. In such situations, authorities suspend traffic temporarily while road-opening teams are deployed to restore connectivity at the earliest.

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Over the years, several measures have been undertaken to improve the highway’s resilience. New tunnels, slope-stabilisation works and retaining walls have been constructed to help commuters bypass vulnerable stretches safely. The commissioning of multiple tunnels in recent years has also significantly reduced travel time between Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Amarnath Yatra, the highway is jointly managed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic police and disaster response agencies to ensure safe passage for pilgrims.

For devotees travelling hundreds of kilometres from across the country, the highway marks the first major leg of their spiritual journey.