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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu-Srinagar NH shut for second day due to rain

Jammu-Srinagar NH shut for second day due to rain

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A portion of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway subsides near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur. ANI
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The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which is the lifeline for Kashmir Valley, remained closed for the second day due to heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and shooting stones in the mountainous reaches along the road. The Doda-Kishtwar road also remained closed due to adverse weather conditions.

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A traffic police official said, “Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is still closed for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations. The Doda-Kishtwar Road is also closed”.

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He said that however, Srinagar-Leh road and Mughal Road are open. “Continuous heavy rainfall is being experienced on all routes. Commuters are advised to avoid travelling until the weather improves, the road is declared safe and clear for traffic,” he said.

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Significant rainfall during the past 24 was recorded in different parts of Jammu region. Katra town, which is the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, recorded 97.4 mm of rainfall while Jammu city recorded 60.6 mm rain. Banihal recorded 53 mm rainfall whereas Udhampur recorded 53.2 mm rainfall.

As per the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, the current rain spell over south Kashmir and adjoining areas, Chenab valley, besides few districts of Pir Panjal range would end today and there would be gradual improvement thereafter.

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On July 24, a spell of light to moderate rain at many places during early morning might intermittently continue till afternoon with improvement thereafter.

On July 25-27, another spell of rain and thundershowers is likely at scattered places with brief intense showers at a few places of Jammu division. From July 28-30, there would be a fresh spell of moderate to heavy showers most likely in Jammu division.

The centre warned that during heavy rain, there is a possibility of flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places. “There will be a rise in water level in rivers and tributaries during the next 12 hours and gradual decrease is expected thereafter,” it stated.

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