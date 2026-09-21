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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu surgeons remove rare adrenal tumour in 14-yr-old girl

Jammu surgeons remove rare adrenal tumour in 14-yr-old girl

Doctors say fewer than 10 such cases have been reported worldwide in children under 16

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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In a significant achievement in advanced pediatric minimally invasive surgery, the Department of Pediatric Surgery at SMGS Hospital, Jammu, has successfully performed a rare and complex laparoscopic adrenal tumour surgery on a 14-year-old girl.

The patient had been suffering from abdominal pain and loose stools for some time. Detailed clinical evaluation and investigations revealed a large adrenal gland tumour. Given the complexity of the case, she was evaluated and stabilised through a multidisciplinary approach before surgery.

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An official spokesperson said the child underwent laparoscopic, or keyhole, removal of the adrenal tumour. The technically demanding procedure lasted nearly three hours and was completed successfully through a minimally invasive approach.

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Following surgery, the patient was shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for close monitoring and postoperative care. She recovered well and was discharged on the sixth postoperative day. The child remains under follow-up and is doing well, the spokesperson added.

The procedure was performed by a team of paediatric surgeons led by Dr Saalim Nazki and assisted by Dr Akshat Sudhanshu, Dr Priyanka Koushal, Dr Kranti and OT Assistant Eric Teji.

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Speaking about the achievement, Dr Nazki, who also heads the Department of Pediatric Surgery at GMC Jammu, said the successful operation marked an important milestone for both the department and the institution.

He noted that adrenal tumours of this nature are extremely rare in children, with fewer than 10 such cases reported worldwide in patients below 16 years of age.

Dr Nazki said the tumour was large and technically challenging but was successfully removed through a laparoscopic approach, sparing the patient a major conventional surgical incision. He added that adrenal tumours are particularly delicate and demanding to manage and require meticulous surgical and anaesthetic planning to minimise risks.

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