Jammu to pioneer cannabis medicinal project: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 23

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Jammu would pioneer India’s first cannabis medicinal project. After receiving the necessary approvals, the project would ensure production of export quality medicines to treat diseases, such as cancer and epilepsy, he said.

He said, “The cannabis research project of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, is the first of its kind in India in public private partnership with a Canadian firm, which has a great potential to put substance of abuse for the good of mankind, especially for patients suffering from neuropathic problems, cancer and epilepsy.”

The minister said this during a visit to the cannabis cultivation farm of the CSIR-IIIM in Jammu to get the first-hand information about the cultivation practices for cannabis in the protected area of the institute and research work being carried out on this important plant. “This project is also important from the perspective of Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat as after getting all the approvals, it will be able to produce export quality drugs meant for curing different diseases, such as diabetic pain, etc.”

Jitendra Singh said that since J&K and Punjab were affected by drug abuse, the kind of project would spread awareness that the substance of abuse had diverse medicinal uses, especially for the patients suffering from malignancies and other diseases.

