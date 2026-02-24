DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu to Srinagar in under 5 hours: Vande Bharat Express gets extended

Jammu to Srinagar in under 5 hours: Vande Bharat Express gets extended

The extension of Train Nos 26401/26402, effective from March 1, will ensure seamless semi high-speed rail connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley

Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
The Northern Railway has extended Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express up to Jammu Tawi.
In a major boost to connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Railway has extended Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express up to Jammu Tawi, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the region’s residents. Passengers can now travel between Jammu and Srinagar in less than five hours, offering a faster, safer and more reliable alternative to road travel, which is often disrupted by landslides heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

The extension of Train Nos 26401/26402, effective from March 1, will ensure seamless semi high-speed rail connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

Train No 26401 will depart Jammu Tawi station at 0615 hours and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Karta at 0808 hours, Reasi station at 0830 hours, and Banihal station at 0958 hours. The train will halt at every station for 2 minutes and finally reach Srinagar station at 1110 hours. Meanwhile, train No 26402 will depart Srinagar station at 1400 hours and reach Banihal station at 1458 hours, Reasi station at 1634 hours, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 1700 hours and finally Jammu at 1850 hours.

“Railways has now extended Vande Bharat trains up to Jammu, ensuring seamless connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. The extension addresses the persistent demand of people in the region and will facilitate tourism, trade, and overall socio-economic development,” said Northern Railway statement said.

This development follows the dedication of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, following its dedication, there was a strong and consistent demand from residents, traders, students and tourists to connect Jammu directly with Srinagar through a semi high-speed Vande Bharat service.

With this initiative, the Government of India and Indian Railways reaffirm their commitment to providing safe, efficient, and world-class rail services to the people of the region, the statement added.

