Jammu University, Army hold sports camp to revive adventure tourism in Doda dist

In a step towards reviving adventure tourism and promoting indigenous games among the youth, the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DOSPE), University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised a ten-day sports camp at the Bhadarwah Campus in Doda district.

The joint initiative came after recent tensions in the region following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which adversely impacted tourism and youth activities. The initiative featured various traditional and modern games, providing young participants with a valuable opportunity to explore their talents and stay engaged in constructive activities.

Events included athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and wrestling, drawing enthusiastic participation from both students and local youth.

Dr Dawood Baba, Director of DOSPE, Jammu University, said, “The camp aimed to primarily help revive adventure tourism in Bhadarwah Valley, which was badly affected due to the recent tensions after the Pahalgam attack. Besides, local rural games like kho-kho, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, and athletics will also be promoted on a larger platform.” “This is not just about sports; it’s about healing, rebuilding trust, and giving the youth of Jammu & Kashmir a platform to express themselves positively,” Dawood said.

He added that the initiative’s objective was to take students beyond the boundaries of the classroom and theory, discover hidden talent and nurture it through practical exposure. “This camp is an important component of physiological development. We aim to bring students out of their four walls and beyond bookish learning, so they can gain real-life experience and grow holistically,” he said.

Colonel Yogesh Chouhan, Commanding Officer, 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to youth empowerment and said, “The Army is always there to help youth in whatever way we can. Our goal is to build trust and provide growth opportunities.”

Zehra Malik, a student participant, said, “I always wanted a platform to show my talent in athletics, and this event made it possible. It’s not just about winning, but the confidence we gain and the unity we feel here. These outdoor activities help us connect with nature and improve our mental strength. It’s a refreshing break from regular classes,” she said.

Arif Haleem Khateeb, External Relations Officer of Bhaderwah Campus, appreciated the Army’s dedicated efforts in shaping the future of the youth through such impactful initiatives. He highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in creating a well-rounded and resilient generation through platforms that blend sports, education, and civic responsibility.