DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu University, Army hold sports camp to revive adventure tourism in Doda dist

Jammu University, Army hold sports camp to revive adventure tourism in Doda dist

article_Author
ANI
Doda, Updated At : 10:45 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a step towards reviving adventure tourism and promoting indigenous games among the youth, the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DOSPE), University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised a ten-day sports camp at the Bhadarwah Campus in Doda district.

Advertisement

The joint initiative came after recent tensions in the region following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which adversely impacted tourism and youth activities. The initiative featured various traditional and modern games, providing young participants with a valuable opportunity to explore their talents and stay engaged in constructive activities.

Events included athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and wrestling, drawing enthusiastic participation from both students and local youth.

Advertisement

Dr Dawood Baba, Director of DOSPE, Jammu University, said, “The camp aimed to primarily help revive adventure tourism in Bhadarwah Valley, which was badly affected due to the recent tensions after the Pahalgam attack. Besides, local rural games like kho-kho, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, and athletics will also be promoted on a larger platform.” “This is not just about sports; it’s about healing, rebuilding trust, and giving the youth of Jammu & Kashmir a platform to express themselves positively,” Dawood said.

He added that the initiative’s objective was to take students beyond the boundaries of the classroom and theory, discover hidden talent and nurture it through practical exposure. “This camp is an important component of physiological development. We aim to bring students out of their four walls and beyond bookish learning, so they can gain real-life experience and grow holistically,” he said.

Advertisement

Colonel Yogesh Chouhan, Commanding Officer, 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to youth empowerment and said, “The Army is always there to help youth in whatever way we can. Our goal is to build trust and provide growth opportunities.”

Zehra Malik, a student participant, said, “I always wanted a platform to show my talent in athletics, and this event made it possible. It’s not just about winning, but the confidence we gain and the unity we feel here. These outdoor activities help us connect with nature and improve our mental strength. It’s a refreshing break from regular classes,” she said.

Arif Haleem Khateeb, External Relations Officer of Bhaderwah Campus, appreciated the Army’s dedicated efforts in shaping the future of the youth through such impactful initiatives. He highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in creating a well-rounded and resilient generation through platforms that blend sports, education, and civic responsibility.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts