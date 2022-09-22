Jammu: Vaishno Devi shrine officials gear up for Navratri festival

PTI

Jammu: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has started preparations to handle the rush of pilgrims as Navratri festival is about to begin. Chairing a meeting, boards' CEO Anshul Garg asked the stakeholders to work in coordination. Arrangements to be made by tourism officials and board were also discussed. oC

Ensure timely redressal of complaints, L-G tells DCs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy delivery of services. He gave the directions during interaction with randomly selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS virtually.