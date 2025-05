The cycling rally commenced early in the morning from the university campus and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and local residents. The initiative aligns with the broader objective of the Fit India Movement, launched by the Government of India, to promote a culture of fitness and well-being across the country.

The rally was flagged off from the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, under the supervision of Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu who highlighted the importance of incorporating regular physical activity into daily routines. “Cycling is not just an environmentally friendly mode of transport, but also a great form of cardiovascular exercise that strengthens the body and mind. 'This campaign is our humble step towards building a healthier and more active community”, he said.

Baba said “The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is a recurring campaign that encourages citizens to dedicate at least one day a week to non-motorised transportation and physical activity. The University of Jammu intends to make this rally a monthly affair to sustain the momentum and further involve students, faculty, and the broader community in the fitness drive”.