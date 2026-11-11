Jammu warehouse fire: Market to reopen on Thursday as traders call off bandh

Following Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's order for an inquiry into the fire incident at Warehouse-Nehru Market to ascertain possible lapses and fix responsibility, traders have called off their bandh and announced that the market will reopen on Thursday.

The traders have also appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to announce a compensation package for the affected shopkeepers and visit the market to assess the situation firsthand.

At least eight shops and godowns were completely gutted, while two others were damaged in a fire that broke out on Diwali night.

Warehouse-Nehru Market Federation president Deepak Gupta announced on Wednesday evening that the market would resume operations from Thursday, as the traders' demand for an inquiry had been accepted by the Lieutenant Governor.

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Shops and godowns in the market had remained closed since Monday as traders staged a protest, demanding compensation for those affected and an inquiry into the cause of the fire, as well as the alleged delay in the firefighting response by the Fire and Emergency Services.

The Lieutenant Governor has constituted a two-member committee, comprising Inspector General Tejinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal, to ascertain the cause of the fire and examine whether there were any lapses in the response to the incident.

The market is located near Bikram Chowk in Jammu city.

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Gupta also alleged that some political leaders who visited the market got into arguments with traders.

"As you witnessed, leaders from different political parties visited us and assured help. However, some of them also entered into arguments with our members. I had always thought that political leaders are very responsible because they have to listen to people's grievances. If any of our members reacted, these leaders should have remained calm, but they tried to give it a political colour," Gupta alleged.

He further appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to announce compensation for the affected shopkeepers and visit the market following the Lieutenant Governor's decision to order an inquiry.