Jammu woman drug peddler held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 20

Continuing its drive against drug peddlers under ‘Operation Sanjeevani’, Jammu police arrested an inter-state woman drug peddler. The accused has been identified as Kosur Sotra, a resident of New Flats, Jammu, and recovered 231 grams of heroin like substance from her.

The team, headed by Gandhi Nagar SHO Sudhir Sadhotra with sub inspector Zulfiqar Ahmad apprehended the drug peddler in Gandhi Nagar area.

A case under Sections 8, 21, 22 NDPS Act has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station and investigation of the case taken up.

“Jammu police enjoins upon all citizens of Jammu to be aware of drug menace and report any incident to the police. The identity of the person informing regarding this menace will not be disclosed to anyone,” an official statement by the police read.

