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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Jammu woman sets herself on fire after boyfriend ignores calls; hospitalised with 80 per cent burns

Jammu woman sets herself on fire after boyfriend ignores calls; hospitalised with 80 per cent burns

Statement recorded before magistrate as police launch investigation into incident

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:02 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old woman allegedly set herself ablaze here after her boyfriend did not respond to her phone calls, police said on Friday.

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The incident occurred near the Tawi bridge area on Thursday when the woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire in a fit of rage, they said.

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Passersby immediately rushed to her aid and managed to douse the flames before police personnel admitted her to a hospital for treatment.

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The woman suffered around 80 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations suggest that a strained relationship was the reason behind the incident.

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The officer said the woman’s statement was recorded in the hospital on Thursday night in the presence of a magistrate.

“She told investigators that she had not spoken to her boyfriend for the past two to three days, as he was not answering her calls. She said that she had no intention to die but acted in a fit of anger,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.

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